First introduced in November 2019, Apple TV+ is a premium video entertainment product available on an ever-expanding list of devices. Here's everything you need to know about the service.

What is Apple TV+? Like Amazon Prime, Netflix, and Hulu before it, Apple TV+ is a premium video streaming service featuring original content. But, in this case, surprise, surprise, it comes from the iPhone maker, which, with this endeavor, hopes to become a force in Hollywood by producing web-based series, films, and documentaries. Apple TV+ offers a growing library of original content featuring some of the biggest names in Hollywood, including Oprah Winfrey, Reese Witherspoon, Jennifer Aniston, and many others. The service continues to expand its content library regularly. What does Apple TV+ cost? Apple TV+ is priced at $4.99 per month and allows six total family members to share the same subscription. In addition, new Apple device owners receive a free three-month subscription of Apple TV+. You must claim the free subscription within three months of activating the new device. Where is Apple TV+ available? Apple TV+ is available on the broader Apple TV app. The app is available across different Apple devices, including iPhone, iPad, Mac, and Apple TV. This includes the latest Apple TV 4K. It's also accessible on supported Samsung, LG, VIZIO, and Sony smart TVs, Roku, FireTV, Google TV, PlayStation, and Xbox. How to sign up for Apple TV+