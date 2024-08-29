Ridley Scott's Napoleon just got 48 minutes longer for Apple TV Plus subscribers
It's now longer than ever.
Fans of Napoleon, the Ridley Scott movie available to stream on Apple TV Plus, now have more content to enjoy. Apple has announced Napoleon: The Director's Cut, a new version of the movie that includes an extra 48 minutes of footage.
The never-before-seen footage is only available to Apple TV Plus subscribers and includes a new, unreleased Battle of Marengo scene. Viewers will also learn more details about Napoleon's demise including his failed attempt to invade Russia and an attempted assassination attempt.
The movie stars Joaquin Phoenix as the French emperor and received BAFTA Award nominations for Outstanding British Film, Best Costume Design, Best Make Up & Hair, and Best Special Visual Effects.
Ridley Scott doing Ridley Scott things
Ridley Scott of course has a reputation for turning long movies into even longer ones via directors cut releases and it's no surprise that Napoleon has its own directors cut. But its release will no doubt be big news for fans of a movie that Apple describes as "a fresh and personal look at Napoleon’s origins and swift, ruthless climb to emperor, viewed through the prism of his addictive and often volatile relationship with his wife and one true love, Josephine, played by Vanessa Kirby."
Alongside the additional content already mentioned, viewers will also enjoy a deeper dive into Josephine's origin story as well as "more extravagant costumes" and "new larger-than-life sets."
Viewers can now take in Napoleon: The Director's Cut via the Apple TV app on just about anything with an internet connection including iPhones, iPads, the Apple Vision Pro, and more.
