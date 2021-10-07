What you need to know
- My Nintendo is a rewards service that provides users with merchandise and more.
- Purchasing games allows users to earn My Nintendo Gold Points, which can be used for discounts.
- Purchasing Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or select DLC digitally before October 24 will grant users double the Gold Points.
My Nintendo members continue to have incentives to use the service, with great offers like discounts through Gold Points. After the final DLC character in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was revealed to be Sora, Nintendo announced in a tweet that My Nintendo members can earn double Gold Points with select purchases.
My Nintendo members who purchase the digital version of Super Smash Bros. Ultimate or select DLC packs on the Nintendo Switch eShop can earn double the Gold Points with their purchase. These Gold Points can be used for discounts in the future, and are generally 5% of digital purchases. This means that purchasing Super Smash Bros. digital content can net you 10% back on your purchase, up to $6 towards a future game.
My Nintendo members must make these purchases before October 24, 2021 in order to participate in this offer. With tons of content available in both the base game and DLC, newcomers to Smash Bros. will have hours of fun at their disposal.
Ultimate awesome
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate
Settle all of your problems in Smash.
Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is, as the title suggests, the definitive game in the Super Smash Bros. series. Join the amazing cast from tons of different video game franchises and watch as they use their unique fighting moves to come out on top. From a robust multiplayer system to a lengthy single-player campaign, Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is a must-have for any Nintendo Switch owner.
