Warioware Get It TogetherSource: Nintendo (screeenshot)

What you need to know

  • WarioWare: Get It Together! releases tomorrow on September 10.
  • My Nintendo members can get themselves a set of Wario-themed pins to celebrate.
  • The set contains four pins and costs 500 Platinum Coins.

The release for WarioWare: Get It Together! is right around the corner, heading to the Nintendo Switch tomorrow on September 10, 2021. To celebrate, Nintendo is offering My Nintendo members the opportunity to receive a set of WarioWare pins for only 500 My Nintendo Platinum Coins.

This four-set of pins includes a large one featuring Wario as he, uh, picks his nose, as well as smaller character pins that display Mona, 9-Volt and Young Cricket. These pins have a safety back and can be attached to bags, jackets, vests, and even hats. If you'd like to emulate the great Wario himself, these would look great on a denim biker jacket that you can pair wonderfully with garlic perfume.

To order these pins, simply:

  1. Log into your My Nintendo account
  2. Redeem 500 coins for the pins on their product page to receive a promo code
  3. Click "Access now" to be redirected to the Nintendo Store
  4. Select "Add to cart"
  5. Enter the promo code received in step 2
  6. Complete your transaction

Of course, shipping fees apply, so they're not totally free. But is anything free in Wario's World?

Will you be nabbing yourself these pins? Let us know in the comments below!

