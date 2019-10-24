Consumer research suggests that nearly 20% of iPhone buyers in Q3 purchased an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, despite the fact it was only available for one week in the quarter.

The research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners via 9to5Mac claims that 9% went for the iPhone 11, 6% went for the Pro and 4% went for the Pro Max. The top selling phone in Q3 was the iPhone XR which accounted for 36% of sales. According to the report: