Consumer research suggests that nearly 20% of iPhone buyers in Q3 purchased an iPhone 11, 11 Pro or 11 Pro Max, despite the fact it was only available for one week in the quarter.
The research from Consumer Intelligence Research Partners via 9to5Mac claims that 9% went for the iPhone 11, 6% went for the Pro and 4% went for the Pro Max. The top selling phone in Q3 was the iPhone XR which accounted for 36% of sales. According to the report:
CIRP finds that the new iPhone 11 and 11 Pro/Pro Max models accounted for 20% of US iPhone sales with two weeks of availability at the end of Apple's fourth fiscal quarter. iPhone XR accounted for 36% of US iPhone sales during the quarter.
"iPhone 11 represented half of the sales of the three newly launched iPhone models," said Josh Lowitz, CIRP Partner and Co-Founder. "Combined with iPhone XR, which was similarly positioned in the line-up and shares many of the same features, these two models account for almost half of US iPhone sales in the quarter. The premium priced iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max models together represent 10% of sales, and 21% when combined with similarly positioned and recently discontinued iPhone XS and XS Max. It seems that iPhone customers consumers have a greater appetite for the historic flagship priced phone, with fewer paying up for the new top-of-the-line models."
Considering the iPhone 11 range was only available for one week of Q3, this is pretty strong stuff. CIRP does however note that the average selling price of the iPhone may be falling, estimating it to be $783 compared to $808 in June of this year and $839 last December. According to the research, it seems that most consumers are favouring the cheaper iPhone 11 and iPhone XR, compared to the more premium 11 Pro models, and last years XS range.
The news comes just a few days out from Apple's earnings call, where all will be revealed regarding performance in the latest quarter.
