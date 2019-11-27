What you need to know Apple has been granted a patent relating to AR headphones.

The headphones would be able to position voices in virtual space.

That woud make it easier to identify voices on conference calls.

Apple has received a new patent that relates to headphones that could posiiton a person's voice in virtual space. The patent suggests that this could be used during conference calls, making it easier for the headphone wearer to know who is speaking without having to rely on recognizing their voice. Headphones with 3D technology are nothing new but they are usually aimed at gamers. These AR headphones would be specifically suited to being used on calls involving multiple people, with voices assigned a position in virtual space as they join.

Multiparty audio conference calls typically include audio signals from individual callers in different locations, such that it may be difficult to recognize who is speaking by voice alone. Often, a listener uses a stereo headset to listen to the conversation, and the audio signals may be processed to enhance recognition of the different participants.

The patent, first spotted by Patently Apple also mentions allowing the headphone wearer to turn their head to face the person speaking with the voice moving accordingly.