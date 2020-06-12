Apple is rumored to be announcing a new iMac during its WWDC opening keynote on June 22, but a new DigiTimes report might throw shade on that. Or it might not. Either way, it reckons iMac, iPad Air, and iPad mini refreshes are coming in the second half of this year.

Starting with the iPad Air and iPad mini, the report notes that both new tablets will be larger than previous models.

Apple's new offerings for second-half 2020 are likely to include a 10.8-inch iPad Air and a 23-inch iMac device, with prospects to also release an 8.x-inch iPad mini and 12.9-inch iPad Pro with mini LED display in the first half of 2021, said the sources. Apple is also expected to enlarge the size of 2020 iPad Air to 10.8-inch compared to the 10.2-inch one launched in 2019, said the sources, adding that volume production of the new iPad Air is to kick off in the third quarter 2020.

In terms of the new iMac, we've been expecting one to be announced at WWDC. But that could still happen. The second half of 2020 is just a week or so after the WWDC kick-off, after all. It's more than possible that we could see both reports be accurate here.

As MacRumors notes, there's already some confusion over whether the 10.8-inch iPad will carry the iPad or iPad Air branding. DigiTimes says the iPad Air will see an increase from the normal 10.2-inch screen – which is incorrect because it's already a 10.5-inch part.

But you know what is 10.2-inch? Yep, the normal iPad.