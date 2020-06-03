Apple might have just launched a mildly refreshed iPad Pro but we're still hoping for something a little more exciting. That might come in the first half of 2021 according to a source on Twitter. User @L0vetodream says that the tablets will come with Apple's A14X processor, 5G, and a new mini-LED screen.

The inclusion of Apple's A14X chip is a no-brainer if the A14 is what ends up powering the iPhone 12 later this year. Apple would likely follow its existing playbook of adding an "X" to the existing iPhone's chip and cranking up the performance. That's barely news.

next year Q1 or Q2 https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

The existence of 5G is more interesting. It stands to reason that Apple would move to 5G eventually and @L0vetodream says the iPad Pro will use Qualcomm's X55 modem. That would enable support for both mmWave and sub-6GHz 5G – the best of performance and availability all in a single package.

The inclusion of min-LED is also interesting. Apple has yet to ship a product with the display technology although rumors of its arrival have been swirling for months. It would allow Apple to skip OLED on its tablets while still getting the benefit of increased power efficiency and improved display characteristics.

with mini led and 5G X55 baseband https://t.co/1C57Oms2HX — 有没有搞措 (@L0vetodream) June 3, 2020

Whether all of this will come in the first half of next year remains to be seen. But this is the same Twitter user that shared various iPhone SE details before it was announced so they are definitely worth paying attention to.