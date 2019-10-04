What you need to know
- iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro demand is strong.
- iPhone 11 Pro Max demand orders have been reduced.
- An extra 8m iPhones have been ordered overall.
Demand for new iPhones is so strong that Apple has asked its suppliers to increase production by as much as 10%, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review. That would reportedly mean that an extra 8 million iPhones would be produced in order to meet demand.
The break down of iPhone orders is particularly interesting, with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro said to be the most popular. By contrast, Apple has actually reduced its iPhone 11 Pro Max orders due to lower demand.
The report also quotes unnamed sources who say that Apple's previously conservative order numbers have now been revised to ensure enough stock is available in stores.
"This autumn is so far much busier than we expected," one source with direct knowledge of the situation said. "Previously, Apple was quite conservative about placing orders," which were less than for last year's new iPhone. "After the increase, prepared production volume for the iPhone 11 series will be higher compared to last year," the source said.
iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, and iPhone 11 Pro Max have been on sale for two weeks now, with stocks still short if you try to place an order online. New iPhones do appear to be arriving at Apple Stores daily, however.
Around this time following every iPhone launch we tend to hear stories saying that orders have been cut, usually alongside stories that iPhone demand is lower than anticipated. This year things seem to be going in the other direction with iPhone 11 proving particularly popular in some key countries.