Demand for new iPhones is so strong that Apple has asked its suppliers to increase production by as much as 10%, according to a report by Nikkei Asian Review. That would reportedly mean that an extra 8 million iPhones would be produced in order to meet demand.

The break down of iPhone orders is particularly interesting, with iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro said to be the most popular. By contrast, Apple has actually reduced its iPhone 11 Pro Max orders due to lower demand.

The report also quotes unnamed sources who say that Apple's previously conservative order numbers have now been revised to ensure enough stock is available in stores.