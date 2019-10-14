The new iPhone 11 and iPhone 11 Pro are selling so well that they're close to beating Apple's own estimates. That's according to a new report from Bloomberg.

The report says that Apple had predicted that it would ship between 70 million and 75 million iPhones throughout 2019. Sales are so strong that Apple has told its suppliers that it expects the final numbers to be towards the high end of those two figures.

We heard earlier today that sales in China are particularly strong. Sales of iPhones were up 230% for the month of September with that trend likely to continue. And as Bloomberg also notes, Apple's iPhone 11 is proving particularly popular globally thanks to its relatively low price and high spec sheet.