What you need to know
- Nintendo offers a lot of support for independent developers who work on smaller-scale video games.
- The company provides a space for indie developers to showcase their upcoming projects through Indie World showcases.
- The next Indie World showcase is set to premiere on May 11, 2022 at 10 a.m. ET.
For many, indie games are most at home on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo encourages fans to interact with smaller developers, and ever so often hosts a Nintendo Direct-style presentation all about indies, called the Indie World Showcase. Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that a new Indie World Showcase is coming, and very soon.
According to Nintendo, the presentation, which is usually hosted on both YouTube and Twitch, will last for around 20 minutes. The presentation is supposed to outline the new and upcoming indie games set to release on the Nintendo Switch. While there is no specific line up being announced just yet, fans of indie games tune in each time hoping to catch a glimpse of the upcoming game in the Hollow Knight universe, Silksong.
The Indie World Showcase will premiere on Nintendo's official communication channels o May 11, 2022 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, or 10 a.m. Eastern Time. We'll be sure to let you know what games are announced, as well as their prospective release dates. Stay tuned!
Versatile Gaming
Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card
Gaming on-the-go or at home
There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Adobe Fresco gets huge price drop along with amazing new drawing features
Adobe Fresco is a free painting and drawing software on iPad. Today, Adobe announced that the app is getting an update with several new tools and a massive price cut for the premium version.
SanDisk announces a modular SSD system aimed at professionals
Videographers, photographers, and anyone else who generates a ton of data now have a new option in the world of mass storage. Western Digital has announced a new modular SSD ecosystem that is designed for high levels of storage both in the office and on the move.
NFTs are coming to Instagram and Facebook
Instagram will this week start testing the sharing of NFTs on its platform.
Stay fit at home with these Nintendo Switch workout games
The portability of the Nintendo Switch makes it a great way to stay fit, even if you're on the go. Check out these best workout games for the Nintendo Switch and keep up with your fitness.