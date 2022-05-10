For many, indie games are most at home on the Nintendo Switch. Nintendo encourages fans to interact with smaller developers, and ever so often hosts a Nintendo Direct-style presentation all about indies, called the Indie World Showcase. Nintendo recently announced in a tweet that a new Indie World Showcase is coming, and very soon.

Tune in May 11 at 7:00 a.m. PT for a new Indie World Showcase featuring roughly 20 minutes of information on upcoming indie games headed to Nintendo Switch.



Watch it live here tomorrow:

According to Nintendo, the presentation, which is usually hosted on both YouTube and Twitch, will last for around 20 minutes. The presentation is supposed to outline the new and upcoming indie games set to release on the Nintendo Switch. While there is no specific line up being announced just yet, fans of indie games tune in each time hoping to catch a glimpse of the upcoming game in the Hollow Knight universe, Silksong.

The Indie World Showcase will premiere on Nintendo's official communication channels o May 11, 2022 at 7 a.m. Pacific Time, or 10 a.m. Eastern Time. We'll be sure to let you know what games are announced, as well as their prospective release dates. Stay tuned!