Yesterday, Capcom announced the latest Capcom crossover coming to the latest mainline game in the Monster Hunter series, Monster Hunter Rise. The crossover features an Event Quest which grants the ability to craft layered Hunter armor in the style of Akuma from Street Fighter.

Capcom has used the new content to deliver a new update. The new 3.3.1 update features some bug fixes, new DLC in the Nintendo Switch eShop, and assurance that new Event Quests will be available every week.

Here are the main changes and bug fixes, as detailed on the official Capcom website:

Main Additions/Changes

New Event Quests will be available every week.

New DLC can be purchased from Nintendo eShop.

Bug Fixes/Miscellaneous

Base/Facility

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the vents that can be activated during the "Arena 06" quest to appear in random places rather than fixed locations.

Monsters

Fixed a bug causing Almudron's mud to be displayed at an angle in relation to the ground.

Fixed a bug occasionally preventing the player from being able to launch Somnacanth or Bishaten into a wall after Wyvern Riding if they're minimum size.

Fixed a bug causing the player to get poisoned if they get hit by Bishaten's wings during its pounce attack if it's holding a Parafruit with its tail.

Changed the monster sizes for certain quests.

Affected monsters: Aknosom, Bishaten, Rajang, Teostra, Apex Mizutsune, Apex Rathalos, Apex Zinogre, Crimson Glow Valstrax

Player

Fixed a bug causing an error to occur if the connection is lost or if the player departs on a quest when a Buddy performs a combo or support action.

Fixed a bug preventing the cursor from speeding up when increasing the values for the size or position of certain body parts when changing Advanced Settings on the Character Edit screen.

Fixed a bug causing the "Twin Ponytails" hairstyle to clip through the Lagombi Helm and the Rathalos Helm.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the appearance of the player character's wrists to look unnatural when equipping the Floral Sleeves.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing the player's Palamute to freeze temporarily when performing a combo in sync with the player's attacks if it has the Large Shuriken equipped.

Fixed a bug occasionally causing Large Barrel Bombs to explode immediately after being placed.

Fixed a bug in the amount of Spirit Gauge consumed when comboing from the long sword's Spirit Step Slash into a Spirit Blade attack (Spirit Blade III or Dividing Slash).

Fixed a bug causing the game to wait for input after pressing the button to perform the long sword's Iai Spirit Slash.

Reduced the frequency of the long sword's Iai Spirit Slash's follow-up attacks hitting Magnamalo's torso despite the player attacking its forelegs.

Fixed a bug causing the damage of other attacks to decrease after landing a certain number of consecutive hits with the dual blades' Heavenly Blade Dance.

Fixed a bug preventing the 5th melody effect from being displayed in the log when activating 5 of the hunting horn's melody effects at once.

Fixed a bug causing the gunlance's Shelling to hit areas outside of the direction the player is facing if they perform the action while moving.

Fixed a bug preventing directional input from being registered when using the gunlance's Ground Splitter after a certain number of actions.

Fixed a bug causing Auto Shoutouts to appear for only one player when hitting multiple players at once with support ammo (Demon Ammo/Armor Ammo/Recover Ammo)

Fixed a bug preventing Bubbly Dance Level 3 from inflicting bubbleblight when the player performs an attack immediately after dodging with the bow.

Miscellaneous

Fixed a bug causing collected Sun Goddess Pictures to remain on screen if another player collects them during the loading screen when you join the "Rising Sun!?" event quest while it's already in progress.

Fixed various text bugs.

Other miscellaneous bug fixes have been made.

Have you been affected by any of these issues? Let us know in the comments!