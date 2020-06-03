A new report claims that Apple's next iPad Air will make the move to USB-C, following in the footsteps of the iPad Pro. That doesn't mean all iPads will go that route though – the iPad mini is thought to have nothing but Lightning in its future.

That's according to a new report by supply chain watchers at Macotakara which claims that the 4th generation iPad Air will go Lightning before any other iPads. Save iPad Pro, of course.

While that's interesting, the report's other bombshell is the claim that Apple will be moving to a larger screen for the fourth generation of iPad Air – one that more closely mimics the 11-inch iPad Pro.

iPad Air (3rd generation) was developed based on iPad Pro (10.5-inch), iPad Air (4th generation) may be developed based on iPad Pro 11-inch (1st generation) by downgrading the rear camera features.

The same report also has the next iPad mini growing to around nine inches in size, an increase from the current 7.9-inch model. Don't expect it this year though - analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the iPad mini refresh to come at some point in 2021.

A new, larger 10.8-inch iPad might be in the works for this year, according to the analyst.

TF International Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo expects the iPad 10.8-inch to appear in the second half of 2020, with a new iPad mini with a screen size of 8.5 inches to 9 inches to appear in the first half of 2021.

There are so many different iPad rumors coming out of the supply chain right now that it's impossible to know what to think. Maybe we'll learn more when developers start tearing down the iOS 14 betas later this month. It wouldn't be the first time a device has been outed via a beta.