If you have a nostalgia for old platformers like Banjo-Kazooie and Donkey Kong 64 or loved recent revivals like Yooka-Laylee, don't despair. These aren't the only options you have when looking for good mascot 3D platformers with levels stuffed with collectibles. Now that New Super Lucky's Tale is headed to the Nintendo Switch, you have a new option.

Everything old is new again New Super Lucky's Tale 3D mascot platformer revival New Super Lucky's Tale is a nostalgic throwback to 3D platformers of old, but it's also polished, modern, and sharp in the way that clunky N64 controls can't match. Join Lucky on his adventure to save the Book of Ages from a gang of troublesome cats, gather collectibles like Clovers and Coins, and enjoy brand new story not present in the other versions of the game. $40 at Amazon

New Super Lucky's Tale is a complete and updated version of Super Lucky's Tale, which has been out on other platforms for a while now. But Nintendo consoles are natural homes for 3D platformers like this, and with plenty of new story and features, New Super Lucky's Tale on the Switch is a perfect fit. Here's everything you need to know about Lucky and his adventures through the Book of Ages before it launches: What is New Super Lucky's Tale?

New Super Lucky's Tale is a 3D platformer developed by Playful Corp as a sequel to Lucky's Tale on the Oculus Rift. It follows the character of Lucky, a fox, as he tries to stop a nefarious cat named Jinx from stealing and harming the Book of Ages -- a book of living worlds and creatures. The game is reminiscent of classic 3D platformers in that the player, as Lucky, travels to different hub worlds, then use those hubs to access individually-themed levels. Within those levels, players will collect various items, including Clovers, which are the main progression item that allows Lucky to save the Book of Ages. How do I play?

As Lucky the fox, you can run, jump, attack, and burrow underground. Most enemies can be defeated with an attack or a jump from Lucky, though sometimes you may have to get clever with how or where you hit them. Burrowing underground can only be used in certain areas, and it can be used to dig up treasure or access hidden areas. Your main goal in each stage is to collect Clovers. Every level has four Clovers to collect -- one for finishing the level the first time, one for collecting 300 coins, one for finding five hidden collectible letters that spell "LUCKY" in each level, and an additional hidden Clover that can be obtained in different ways in each level, often by finding a secret hidden area. You'll need to collect certain amounts of Clovers to progress through the game's levels and worlds. Do I need to have played the original Lucky's Tale?

Not at all. Lucky's Tale was originally an Oculus game, and Playful Corp recognizes that most people on other non-VR platforms may not have experienced it. Super Lucky's Tale has its own, self-contained story that explains itself from the beginning, so you're not missing anything vital if you don't have an Oculus. How is this different from the regular Super Lucky's Tale?

New Super Lucky's Tale is a slightly updated version of Super Lucky's Tale for the Nintendo Switch. It includes everything from Super Lucky's Tale, but with the addition of new levels, some additional story and characters, cinematics, new dialogue, and adjusted controls and visuals. If you've not played Super Lucky's Tale before, this is the best version to get, and if you've played before and loved the game, you may want to consider revisiting the Switch version to see all there is to see in the new game. Is this game family-friendly? Yes! New Super Lucky's Tale is rated E and its only potentially objectionable content is some cartoon violence. Its controls may be a bit complex for very young children trying to manage both camera movements and platforming at the same time, but older children comfortable with the controller can enjoy this game just as much as adults, without parents having to worry about the content. Can I play with friends? Unfortunately, no. New Super Lucky's Tale is a single-player title with no online capabilities. You can still invite friends to play with you, but you'll have to pass the controller back and forth. When can I get it? New Super Lucky's Tale is planned for launch on the Nintendo Switch on November 8, 2019. It will cost $40.

