What you need to know
Apple is roundly expected to announce a new iPhone 14 lineup later this year and a new leak claims to show some of the cases that are being built for those new handsets. And as we've been expecting, they show the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max devices will both come with massive camera bumps.
The image, shared on Weibo and then posted to Twitter by DuanRui, shows four cases. They appear to be built for the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro as well as the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max, although we don't know for sure that those will be the names Apple will use. Beyond that, the rest of the information we have does point to the removal of the mini from the lineup, leaving two 6.1-inch and two 6.7-inch iPhones being offered.
The photo shows what you might expect from new iPhone cases and they don't look particularly noteworthy — until you look at the Pro models and sport what appears to be a massive cutout for an equally sizeable camera bump. We've already been told to expect the Pro iPhone 14 models to sport a larger camera bump than the standard ones, but this image puts it all into perspective particularly well.
The reason for that larger camera bump is simple — Apple is heavily rumored to be giving the Pro models a new 48-megapixel camera that will shoot 12-megapixel images thanks to the magic of pixel binning. In essence, that will see Apple's software turn four pixels into one, creating a better image without it being massive in terms of filesize. That alone will make these new Pro models the best iPhones yet in terms of photography and videography. Rumors have them being capable of filming 8K video, for example.
Those who prefer their sneak peeks in video form can also check out a YouTube video from Unbox Therapy. The video shows what is said to be an iPhone 14 Pro Max 3D model — complete with that camera bump.
If all goes according to plan we can expect Apple to announce all four new iPhones in or around September, but given the current situation with stock shortages across the entire Apple Store, it's anyone's guess when we will be able to actually buy one.
