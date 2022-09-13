Nintendo Direct live: All the games and news from the September 2022 event as it happens

Refresh

There were tears in Skyward Sword, like in the Silent Realm challenges. I wonder if the title for BotW 2 is alluding to that or if this is something else. The fact that Link is in the sky and traveling around from floating island to floating island could allude to that fact. We'll have to wait and see!

Well, looks like the rumors for Wind Waker, Twilight Princess, and Metroid Prime remastered weren't real. But hey, now we know the name for BotW2 and a release date too! I can't wait to jump into that game and play the crap out of it.

Botw 2 releasing May 12, 2023!

Are we going to get a name? The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom. We finally got a name!

WHAT is it?? BOTW2? This has the same look as the mural art from the first game.

Kirby's Return to Dream Land Deluxe coming to Switch! This is a classic game remastered for modern gaming. Local play for up to four players on the same system and everyone can play as Kirby!

Things are starting to wrap up. We're getting to the part where they talk about rapid fire games before doing some kind of big reveal. We'll have to see if the rumored Zelda Wind Waker and Twilight Princess on Switch are true or not.

Endless Dungeon. There have been so many horror sci-fi games announced this year. This one does look good, though. It launches next year.

Crisis Core: Final Fantasy VII coming to Switch Dec 13!

Resident Evil Biohazard, RE 2, and RE 3 also coming to Switch via cloud streaming.

WHAT?? Lady D on Switch? Resident Evil Village Cloud Edition coming to Switch on October 28. There's also a free demo today.

Raincode coming to Switch in 2023! Ooh yeah, this feels like Danganronpa. It's got that pretty art style mixed with creepy imagery and a dark plot.



My main witch, Bayonetta!! In the third game she's fighting to protect the world from bioweapons called homunculi. New characters joining the action like Viola. It comes out October 28 with preorders available now.



Yet another life sim with Harvestella. The 2D art for this game is gorgeous.

Well this looks just Dynamite! Coming out November 22, 2023.

Just Dance 2023, time to bust out the moves!!

There it is! Pikmin 4! Coming to Switch in 2024!

Pikmin Bloom has been out for awhile now, but looks like they're pushing it again. I wonder if there are any big updates?

Mario Golf: Super Rush is gonna get a run for its money. Switch Sports is getting a golf update this holiday. Woot woot!

Wave 3 of the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course launches "this Holiday". Some of the new courses include Merry Mountain (Tour) and Peach Gardens (DS). So excited to play those!

Atelier Ryza 3 officially announced!

Mario Strikers: Battle League is getting an update. Is that Pauline!? Oh and Diddy Kong too! So excited to play as them!! Coming out sometime this month, too!

Ib has a beautiful classic art style. Ooh this looks creepy. Loving it so far. It comes out Spring 2023.

So excited for these upcoming N64 games on Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack!

Gaaah!! GoldenEye 007 is coming to Switch!!

Holy Cow! My childhood is coming to Switch! Mario Party, Mario Party 12, Pokemon Stadium, and Pokemon Stadium 2!

It's coming out on October 20 and preorders are ready now. The Gold Edition nets you the season pass if you think you'll be interested in that.

Loving this more exploratory take on the game from the original. Rabbid Rosalina is hilarious. OMG look at those silly Sparks. I love their goofy faces.