Resident Evil Village comes to Nintendo Switch via Cloud gaming

What you need to know

Resident Evil Village is a 2021 first-person horror game developed and published by Capcom.

During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village is coming to Nintendo Switch as a Cloud-based title.

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 are also coming as Cloud games.

Horror fans are about to get far more use out of their Nintendo Switch consoles thanks to some new additions to Nintendo's Cloud gaming service.

As part of the September 2022 Nintendo Direct presentation, Japanese publisher Capcom shared that Resident Evil Village is coming to Nintendo Switch via Cloud gaming.



Several other games are joining Resident Evil Village, including Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.