Resident Evil Village comes to Nintendo Switch via Cloud gaming
Lady Dimitrescu will be available on the go.
What you need to know
- Resident Evil Village is a 2021 first-person horror game developed and published by Capcom.
- During the September 2022 Nintendo Direct, Capcom revealed that Resident Evil Village is coming to Nintendo Switch as a Cloud-based title.
- Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3 are also coming as Cloud games.
Horror fans are about to get far more use out of their Nintendo Switch consoles thanks to some new additions to Nintendo's Cloud gaming service.
As part of the September 2022 Nintendo Direct presentation, Japanese publisher Capcom shared that Resident Evil Village is coming to Nintendo Switch via Cloud gaming.
Several other games are joining Resident Evil Village, including Resident Evil 7: Biohazard, Resident Evil 2, and Resident Evil 3.
Samuel Tolbert is a freelance gaming writer who started working for iMore and its sister sites Windows Central and Android Central in July 2019. He handles news, previews, reviews, and exclusive original reporting, and has also been featured on TechRadar.
With a background studying engineering before he shifted his focus to gaming journalism, he's skilled at identifying technical advantages and disadvantages provided by different hardware. If he’s not writing something, he’s off playing video games, spending time with his pets, exercising, or reading. He's also fond of trying to draw things with his iPad.
