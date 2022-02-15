After being the number one best-selling Nintendo Switch game for a few years, Mario Kart 8 Deluxe is finally getting some DLC. These upcoming courses include remastered tracks from previous Mario Kart games through the years and will liven up this Wii U port. But the courses will come in waves, not all at once. Additionally, there are two ways to access this paid DLC.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass trailer

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has long been one of the best Nintendo Switch games available, but now it's about to get even better with paid DLC. How many tracks are in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe has a total of 48 courses, 32 of which were provided with the base game and 16 were added after the game was ported from the Wii U version. The Booster Course Pass will add another 48 tracks, effectively doubling what was already available on Switch to 96 tracks total. The Booster Course Pass tracks will not release all at once. The DLC is set to release in six different waves, with each wave containing eight tracks. Additionally, within Mario Kart 8 Deluxe, each Cup is made up of four courses. This implies that two Cups are releasing with each wave. Which Cups and tracks are coming to Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass?

Nintendo has said that a number of these courses will be remastered tracks from previous Mario Kart entries. Here's everything we've been able to confirm so far. We'll keep our ears to the ground and will update when we learn more.

Wave Cups/Tracks (Game) Wave 1 • Golden Dash Cup: Paris Promenade (Tour), Toad Circuit (3DS), Choco Moutain (N64), Coconut Mall (Wii)

• Lucky Cat Cup: Tokyo Blur (Tour), Shoom Ridge (3DS), Sky Garden (GBA), Ninja Hideaway (Tour) Wave 2 Unknown Wave 3 Unknown Wave 4 Unknown Wave 5 Unknown Wave 6 Unknown

Are there new power-ups in Mario Kart 8 Deluxe?

As far as we know, it sounds like only new tracks are coming. There hasn't been any mention of additional power-ups. It's likely Nintendo is saving new elements for Mario Kart 9, which reportedly is being developed with a new "twist." Don't hold you breath for the next game, though. It's likely Mario Kart 9 will release with Nintendo's next-gen console after the Switch. Are there any new characters?

Unfortunately, the same goes for characters. While we would love to see additional Nintendo characters who haven't been behind the wheel yet, like Samus Aran, Zelda, or Pikachu, no additional characters have been mentioned thus far. It's likely that this DLC will only include new tracks and not much else. How much is it?

You can get your hands on this DLC in one of two ways. Option 1: You can purchase it separately for $25. Preorders are currently open on Nintendo's website.

You can purchase it separately for $25. Preorders are currently open on Nintendo's website. Option 2: The other route is to have a Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack subscription. This gives you access to all of the Sega Genesis and N64 games available on the service, along with Animal Crossing Happy Home Paradise DLC, and, of course, the Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Booster Course Pass when it releases. It's $50 for a one-year Individual Membership or $80 for a one-year Family Membership.

The first wave of Booster Course Pass DLC releases on March 18, 2022, and the last wave is slated to release sometime in the end of 2023. Tear up the tracks Get ready to prove you're the best racer on even more Mario Kart 8 Deluxe tracks. Those of us who have been playing various entries for decades will find plenty of remastered classic courses to keep us entertained while anyone new to the series will just love having new challanges brought their way.