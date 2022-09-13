Octopath Traveler 2 announced for Nintendo Switch, coming in February 2023

What you need to know

Octopath Traveler is a role-playing game published by Square Enix that launched for Nintendo Switch in 2017.

The game follows eight different protagonists who come together as their stories collide.

Square Enix announced Octopath Traveler 2 during the September 2022 Nintendo Direct showcase.

Octopath Traveler 2 is currently slated to launch for Nintendo Switch on Feb. 24, 2023.

Square Enix showed up to the latest Nintendo Direct with a surprising announcement for role-playing game fans.

Octopath Traveler 2 is on the way, and it's coming to Nintendo Switch. Like the first game, it features eight protagonists with different stories, hence the "Octopath" in the name. You can check out the announcement trailer for Octopath Traveler 2 below:

Set in the world of Solistia, Octopath Traveler 2 introduces new gameplay mechanics through party members' abilities which change with day and night, adding an additional tactical layer to consider. The trailer shows detailed, gorgeous artwork using the 2D-HD method of the first game, while the gameplay will be familiar to anyone that has played turn-based JRPGs.

Octopath Traveler 2 currently has a release date of Feb. 24, 2023, though naturally this date is subject to change as the world continues to be in an unstable place in regards to game development given the events of the last couple of years.

The original Octopath Traveler, which launched back in 2017 for Nintendo Switch, received general critical praise for its art direction and strategy elements. Widely considering one of the best RPG games for Nintendo Switch, Octopath Traveler was then ported to PC and Xbox One in 2019, and it has sold over 2.5 million copies across all three platforms as of February 2021.