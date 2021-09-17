The Capcom collaboration series features free downloadable content released in waves for the publisher's hit game, Monster Hunter Rise. So far, the first three collaborations featured layered armor sets from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Okami and Street Fighter. Capcom collaboration pack 4 features another Palamute layered armor set, this time from one of Capcom's most popular franchises, Mega Man.

READY? Rush jets in to Monster Hunter Rise! 🤖🐶#MHRise x @MegaMan Collab coming September 24. pic.twitter.com/7BGPWPOf1K — Monster Hunter (@monsterhunter) September 17, 2021

The publisher announced today in a tweet that the next collaboration would feature a Palamute layered armor set based off of Rush the robot dog, who makes an appearance in Mega Man 11. Another Capcom collaboration is set to come to the game during the fall, though no release date or theme has been announced as yet. We'll be sure to keep you updated should new information arise.

The Rush Event Quest and subsequent layered armor set comes to Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch on September 24, 2021.

Which Capcom collaboration has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments below!