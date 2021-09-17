Score a saving on iPad Pro (2021): $100 off at Amazon

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.

Woof woof

The next Capcom collaboration features Mega Man 11 layered Palamute armor

Another good boy to fight monsters alongside.
Nadine Dornieden

Monster Hunter Rise Mega Man 11 Rush Layered Palamute ArmorSource: Capcom (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • New free downloadable content is continuously released for Monster Hunter Rise.
  • September's free DLC is a set of layered Palamute armor resembling Rush from Mega Man 11.
  • The DLC comes to Monster Hunter Rise on September 24 as an Event Quest reward.

The Capcom collaboration series features free downloadable content released in waves for the publisher's hit game, Monster Hunter Rise. So far, the first three collaborations featured layered armor sets from Monster Hunter Stories 2: Wings of Ruin, Okami and Street Fighter. Capcom collaboration pack 4 features another Palamute layered armor set, this time from one of Capcom's most popular franchises, Mega Man.

The publisher announced today in a tweet that the next collaboration would feature a Palamute layered armor set based off of Rush the robot dog, who makes an appearance in Mega Man 11. Another Capcom collaboration is set to come to the game during the fall, though no release date or theme has been announced as yet. We'll be sure to keep you updated should new information arise.

VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

The Rush Event Quest and subsequent layered armor set comes to Monster Hunter Rise on the Nintendo Switch on September 24, 2021.

Which Capcom collaboration has been your favorite so far? Let us know in the comments below!

Rise to the top

Monster Hunter Rise Standard Box Art

Monster Hunter Rise

Monster Hunter's gameplay loop is equal parts challenging and addictive. Take on quests to hunt a wide variety of amazingly designed monsters on your own or with friends as you protect the peaceful Kamura village from the impending doom that is the Rampage.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.