Apple will release a new entry-level iPad with the same design as the current iPad Air and iPad Pro, according to a new Macotakara report.

Apple is expected to launch a new iPad this year and it seems that the launch will see the boxy iPad Pro design move further down the lineup, although Touch ID and a Lightning port will remain. The former will, presumably, live in the tablet's sleep/wake button.

According to a Chinese supplier, the next iPad (9th Generation) is likely to be based on the iPad Air (3rd Generation). The display size will remain the same as the iPad (8th Generation) at 10.2 inches, but the thickness will be much thinner at 6.3mm and the weight will be reduced to 460g.

However, the news isn't so great about the 2021 iPad Pro lineup. Despite hopes, Macotakara says the overall design of the new model will be the same as the last two, keeping it in line with iPad Air and the new iPad. The report does note that the new high-end tablet could get a significantly improved A-series processor, however, while mini LED screens are also a possibility.

No timescales for launches were given, but iPads tend to arrive towards the middle of the year.