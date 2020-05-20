GungHo Online Entertainment is developing a new free-to-play multiplayer game for the Nintendo Switch called Ninjala. In true battle arena style, players get dropped into a location and must use parkour, ninja skills, and bubble gum to outwit and defeat fellow players. The game uses a cartoony art style that's somewhat reminiscent of Splatoon.

Earlier this month, a worldwide open beta took place for the game. Players who enjoyed that experience or missed out on it entirely get another chance to participate since the second worldwide open beta for this month will take place on May 31, 2020. The beta will allow players to participate in an eight-player arena battle and a training mode.

During the beta, players will be able to wield four of the 12 weapons that will be available within the game at launch.