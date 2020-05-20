NinjalaSource: GungHo Online Entertainment

  • Ninjala is a new free-to-play multiplayer video game developed by GungHo Online Entertainment for the Nintendo Switch.
  • The game allows players to battle in an arena using bubble gum and ninja skills.
  • GungHo has just announced that the Ninjala's second worldwide open beta for this month will take place on May 31, 2020.

GungHo Online Entertainment is developing a new free-to-play multiplayer game for the Nintendo Switch called Ninjala. In true battle arena style, players get dropped into a location and must use parkour, ninja skills, and bubble gum to outwit and defeat fellow players. The game uses a cartoony art style that's somewhat reminiscent of Splatoon.

Earlier this month, a worldwide open beta took place for the game. Players who enjoyed that experience or missed out on it entirely get another chance to participate since the second worldwide open beta for this month will take place on May 31, 2020. The beta will allow players to participate in an eight-player arena battle and a training mode.

During the beta, players will be able to wield four of the 12 weapons that will be available within the game at launch.

Ninjala Exclusive Ninja Club RoundSource: GungHo Online Entertainment

Open beta testing times:

If you're wanting to take part in the open beta testing, make sure to queue up during the proper time for where you live. The queue will likely fill up quickly so be sure to get in line as soon as possible. Here are all of the dates and times for Ninjala's second worldwide open beta testing.

North and Central America

  • May 31, 12:00-21:59 PDT

Europe

  • May 31, 11:00-20:59 BST
  • May 31, 12:00-21:59 CEST

Japan

  • May 30, 12:00-13:59 JST
  • May 31, 12:00-21:59 JST

Asia and Oceania

  • May 31, 14:00-23:59 AEST
  • May 31, 12:00-21:59 HKT

