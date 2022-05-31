Every time Nintendo releases hardware that's compatible with its current library of games, it's bound to sell out quicker than Mario can say, "Yahoo!". The Nintendo Switch Online service allows players to play retro games from the Nintendo Entertainment System, Super Nintendo Entertainment System if they're subscribed to the base tier, with additional Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis being offered to those who subscribed to the base tier + Expansion Pack. Along with these games are official wireless controllers for the NES, SNES, N64, and Sega Genesis that can only be bought by those with the corresponding subscription.

After being sold out for months, the Nintendo 64 controller is now available for purchase exclusively from the company's official online store. The Nintendo 64 controller can be used both with corresponding retro games available in the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service, as well as Super Mario 64 in the now discontinued Super Mario 3d All Stars collection. Many of the games took advantage of the Nintendo 64's unique controller scheme to make their games more intuitive to play, which often translates poorly to traditional modern controllers. Of course, players can still use Joy-Con or the Pro Controller, with adjusted controls being made available.