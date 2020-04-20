Nintendo announced the "last major update" to Super Mario Maker 2 Monday night, and for fans of the game, this'll certainly be major when it hits consoles April 22.

The biggest announcement here is the New World Maker mode, which allows players to connect their courses via a world map. So yes, not only can you build your own course but you can build your own Super Mario Bros. game. You can even put in bonus stages and warp pipes. So if you wanted to your favorite game from start to finish, you theoretically could (without getting the monetary benefits, of course).