Gamescom is, more or less, the E3 of Europe. Held in Cologne, Germany, it's the biggest video games event in the entire world, pulling in more guests every year than E3 itself. In recent years, it shifted to a more digital presence in response to the COVID-19 global pandemic. However, in light of the slow lifting of pandemic restrictions the world over, patrons can count on having an in-person event in 2022.

Nintendo doesn't seem to be too impressed, though. The company announced its planned absence from the trade fair to GamesWirtschaft, saying:

"Gamescom is a central event in Nintendo's calendar of events. After weighing our options, we decided against participating in Cologne this year. Players can try out Nintendo Switch games in a variety of Germany-wide events. Our current planned events include, among others, roadshows with our Airstreamer and our Bulli, at events such as the SWR Summer Festival and the Stuttgart Child and Youth Festival. For Japan fans and video game fans we decided to take part in the Main Matsuri Japan Festival in Frankfurt, the DoKomi in Düsseldorf, and the AnimagiC in Mannheim. Further tour stops and events are planned as well. We look forward to seeing our fans in lots of regional events."

While this doesn't necessarily mean that Nintendo has given up on Gamescom for the foreseeable future, it does give German and other European Nintendo fans an opportunity to travel around the country to meet like-minded peers. Germany currently has a 9 Euro Ticket offer in place for the summer of 2022 in response to fuel complications as a result of the Russian war, allowing ticket holders to use all regional public transport throughout Germany for a flat rate of nine Euros from June to August.