What you need to know
- Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp is a remake of the Advance Wars titles originally released on the Game Boy Advance.
- Initially planned for a December 2021 release, the game was delayed in October 2021 until April 8, 2022.
- Nintendo has since announced a subsequent delay for the game, but choosing not to state a new release window.
While the best games are always given enough time for development, it's usually worrying when a game continues to be delayed. Such is the case with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally unveiled during E3 2021. Originally slated for a December 2021 release, the game was delayed once to "Spring 2022", later getting a release date of April 8, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.
It seems that Andy and friends will have to wait even longer to be given the spotlight fans have been asking for, as Nintendo has announced yet another delay for the game.
The tweet states, *"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.".
The lack of release date is concerning, which has spurred some musings on whether there were issues during the game's development cycle. Metroid Prime 4 saw a similar fate, being scrapped after months of development and given to another studio to build from the ground up. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as a release date is announced.
Versatile Gaming
Nintendo Switch eShop Gift Card
Gaming on-the-go or at home
There's a reason the Nintendo Switch has been one of the most popular consoles over the past two years. Its sleek design, versatility and seemingly endless pool of thrilling games make it a great choice for gamers of all ages.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Russian cards to stop working on the App Store March 10
Russia's Alfa-Bank has warned customers that Russian cards will stop working on the App Store from Thursday.
Did you spot Tim Cook's subtle nod to Ukraine at the March 8 Apple Event?
Apple CEO Tim Cook presented the company's latest range of products at its 'Peek Performance' event yesterday, but it's what he didn't say that has people talking.
Here are all the products we didn't get see at the March 8 Apple event
We all know that rumors mean nothing, but here's a rundown of all the stuff we thought we could see but didn't get announced.
These Nintendo Switch games are absolutely beautiful and unique
Looking for some visually pleasing games for your Nintendo Switch? Here are some must-haves that offer both eye candy and a challenge.