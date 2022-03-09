While the best games are always given enough time for development, it's usually worrying when a game continues to be delayed. Such is the case with Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally unveiled during E3 2021. Originally slated for a December 2021 release, the game was delayed once to "Spring 2022", later getting a release date of April 8, 2022 for the Nintendo Switch.

It seems that Andy and friends will have to wait even longer to be given the spotlight fans have been asking for, as Nintendo has announced yet another delay for the game.

In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 9, 2022

The tweet states, *"In light of recent world events, we have made the decision to delay Advance Wars 1+2: Re-Boot Camp, which was originally scheduled to release on Nintendo Switch on April 8th. Please stay tuned for updates on a new release date.".

The lack of release date is concerning, which has spurred some musings on whether there were issues during the game's development cycle. Metroid Prime 4 saw a similar fate, being scrapped after months of development and given to another studio to build from the ground up. We'll be sure to let you know as soon as a release date is announced.