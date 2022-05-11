The Nintendo Switch is home to some of the best indie games out there. Every year we get to see at least one Indie World showcase where the best indies coming to the system are announced. Here's everything announced during the May 2022 Indie World showcase. If you missed out on the premiere, don't worry! You can check it out below:

Everything announced during the Indie World showcase Here are all the titles announced during the May 2022 presentation: Ooblets

Ooblets is a fun stylized simulator where players can grow and raise funky little creatures called — you guessed it — Ooblets. You can play it on Nintendo Switch this summer! Batora: Lost Haven

Batora: Lost Haven is a fast-paced action RPG from Team 17, the developers behind Overcooked. Use your strength and your wits as you travel across the cosmos. Balance brain and brawns as you do your best ot save the world. This epic adventure comes to Nintendo Switch this fall. Elechead

This puzzle platformer features a small yellow robot named Elechead, who needs to use his electricity powers to solve tons of clever puzzles. You can play it on Nintendo Switch this summer. Soundfall

This rhythm action game from Noodlecake and Drastic Games features tantalizing co-op for fun with friends. You're the Guardian of Harmony, who's tasked with protecting Symphonia from evil monsters. With five heroes to choose from, you'll have lots of content to play through on Nintendo Switch, today! Wildfrost

This tactical deck building game has you use your wits to win battles. With a dynamic counter system and daily challenges, you'll have a blast in a snowy landscape as it launches on Switch this holiday. Totally Accurate Battle Simulator

It's ragdoll madness as you try your hardest to win a series of epic battles in everywhere from medieval kingdoms to Japanese plains. Customize your soldiers' size, weight, and speed, as you fight not only your enemies, but the wobble physics. You'll be able to play this summer. Gunbrella

It's a gun, it's an umbrella, it's Gunbrella! Devolver Digital's newest game has you use this... unique weapon to defeat tons of enemies. Stop the depletion of the world's natural resources as you move through the chilling story. The game heads to Nintendo Switch in 2023. We Are OFK

This visual novel with musical elements has a thrilling and emotional story that looks into the nature of relationships and following your dreams. The game features a fully-voiced cast and authentic writing, and is sure ot make you feel something. It releases on Nintendo Switch this summer. SILT

This puzzle adventure game features an eerie atmosphere and creepy creatures lurking beneath the sea. This game makes a splash on Nintendo Switch this June. Mini Motorways

Design and expand your city's travel infrastructure to make things better for its citizens. Keep traffic moving as you engage in the campaign as well as daily and weekly challenges. You'll be able to play it later today! Wayward Strand

This choice-based walking simulator takes place in 1970s Australia and has you play as a budding journalist looking to uncover lost stories of her family and those in her town. The decisions you make will lead you down different paths, and stories unfold in real time. It releases on Switch on July 21, 2022. Cult of the Lamb

An action-adventure roguelike by Devolver Digital that has you play a possessed lamb looking to build its own groveling cult. It heads to Nintendo Switch in 2022. Another Crab's Treasure

This 3D action adventure games has you play as a hermit crab using trash he finds around the world as his shell, home, and armor. It heads to Nintendo Switch in 2023. Other games announced: OneShot: World Machine Edition

Gibbon: Beyond the Trees

Idol Manager

Card Shark

Cursed to Golf

A Guidebook of Babel

OPUS: Echo of Starsong — Fullbloom Edition