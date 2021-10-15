Metroid Dread took the world by storm after its release, with long-time fans finally feeling like things were working out for their favorite bounty hunter. However, not everything has been running smoothly. Nintendo put out a tweet acknowledging a potentially game-breaking bug present in the game's code, which causes the game to force close and prevents players from progressing.

A bug has been found in #MetroidDread that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released by the end of October to fix this. We apologise for the inconvenience.



Learn more, including how to avoid the bug: https://t.co/bu13Esh5jY — Nintendo of Europe (@NintendoEurope) October 15, 2021

The company's support page details the particulars of this bug, where players' games forcibly close towards the end of the game and the message, "The software was closed because an error occurred" appears. According to Nintendo, this can happen when "the player destroys a door while a map marker for that specific door is displayed on the map". The company promises to have this bug fixed by the end of October.

In the meantime, Nintendo gives some insight on what players can do to prevent this from happening:

Restart the game and, before playing through this sequence, remove the door icon map marker to prevent this error from occurring. Once the October 2021 software update is available, update the game.

While bugs can be aggravating for all, it's good to see that Nintendo provided a solution. We'll be sure to let you know when the update goes live. Bounty hunters around the world can continue to save the day, one missile at a time.