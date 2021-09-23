What you need to know
- Nintendo has revealed the new Kirby game, Kirby and the Forgotten Land.
- This 3D open-world title will launch on Switch in Spring 2022.
- The game's existence was leaked shortly ahead of the Nintendo Direct.
Nintendo has officially revealed the new Kirby game: Kirby and the Forgotten Land. The new open-world title will be releasing on the Switch in Spring 2022. It was officially announced at today's Nintendo Direct, though its existence was allegedly leaked shortly ahead of the show along with several other titles.
The game appears to be an open-world title set in a post-apocalyptic setting. As Nintendo puts it: "Discover a new 3D Kirby adventure set in a mysterious world." Instead of Kirby's traditional 2D format, the game is fully 3D. According to the trailer's description: "Kirby explores a mysterious world full of abandoned structures from a past civilization."
It remains to be seen what kinds of trials Kirby will face in the new game, or even how he got to the Forgotten Land in the first place. The trailer shows several enemies Kirby will encounter, including what looks like some kind of fun house, a snake, and porcupine of some kind. There's also a boss battle against a very angry gorilla. Beyond that, we also see Kirby surfing on stars, as he does, and wielding some of the usual weaponry he gets when he absorbs enemies (including what looks like the Master Sword).
The game was apparently leaked ahead of the official reveal thanks to a post on Nintendo's Japanese website that has since been taken down. The title of the game at the time was "Discovery of the Stars." It's unclear if that was some kind of a working title or not.
