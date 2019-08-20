What you need to know
- The Nintendo Switch Lite will release on September 20, 2019.
- Ahead of its release, several new officially licensed accessories from HORI have gone up for preorder.
- There are several different accessories, including a screen protector and a stand.
- The Nintendo Switch Lite is available for preorder on Amazon for $200.
The Nintendo Switch Lite is set to arrive on September 20 and ahead of its release, there are several new accessories that have become available for preorder. These include items like a stand to play the Nintendo Switch Lite on a table or other surface, as well as filters, screen protectors, carrying pouches and more. All of these items are produced by HORI and are officially licensed by Nintendo.
Naturally, they'll all release alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite on September 20, 2019.
Safe travels
Nintendo Switch Lite Slim Tough Pouch
On the go
With this carrying pouch, you can easily transport your Nintendo Switch Lite without exposing it to possible harm. Also, it comes in black or blue.
Protect the Switch
Nintendo Switch Lite DuraFlexi Protector
Easy to use
This clear protector is an inexpensive way to make sure your Nintendo Switch Lite stays safe. It's see-through, so it won't stop you from admiring the Switch Lite while still keeping it safer from accidental falls or bumps.
Nintendo Switch Lite
Nintendo Switch Lite
Playing on the go
The Nintendo Switch Lite is perfect for gamers who want to play exclusively in handheld mode. This version of the Switch is smaller and lighter, though it naturally doesn't come with any Joy-Cons. You can get it in Yellow, Turquoise or Gray.
