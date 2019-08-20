The Nintendo Switch Lite is set to arrive on September 20 and ahead of its release, there are several new accessories that have become available for preorder. These include items like a stand to play the Nintendo Switch Lite on a table or other surface, as well as filters, screen protectors, carrying pouches and more. All of these items are produced by HORI and are officially licensed by Nintendo.

Naturally, they'll all release alongside the Nintendo Switch Lite on September 20, 2019.

