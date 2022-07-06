What you need to know
- Nintendo revealed a new Nintendo Switch OLED model that's themed after the upcoming Splatoon 3.
- This Nintendo Switch OLED model features gradient decals like the colorful ink seen in Splatoon games.
- The Nintendo Switch OLED model Splatoon 3 Edition is slated to arrive on August 26, 2022.
Anyone that's been interested in grabbing a Nintendo Switch OLED model but hasn't made the purchase yet, you're in luck. On Wednesday, Nintendo revealed the Nintendo Switch OLED model Splatoon 3 edition. You can take a look at the announcement trailer below, showing off different angles and decals for the console:
The Nintendo Switch OLED features a brighter OLED screen that delivers richer colors, making it fitting for the first special edition OLED to be themed after a Splatoon game. Nintendo confirmed that the Nintendo Switch OLED model Splatoon 3 Edition does not include the game, and will be launching on Aug. 26, 2022.
Nintendo also revealed a Splatoon 3 themed Nintendo Switch Pro Controller and carrying case, those these will be launching on Sep. 9, 2022 alongside Splatoon 3. No prices were confirmed for either the new Nintendo Switch or the accessories, but it's safe to expect that they'll be in line or somewhat above the normal price for the regular versions, which is around $350 for the Nintendo Switch OLED and $70 for a Pro controller.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Here's more proof Apple is focusing on the iPhone 14 Pro this year
Analyst and insider Ming-Chi Kuo says that Apple's decision to only upgrade the 'Pro' iPhone processor this year will seriously boost how many it sells compared to previous years.
Betas never stop: The fifth developer beta for watchOS 8.7 is out now!
The fifth beta of watchOS 8.7 is now available to developers.
Buying a Mac monitor comes down to whether you like tiny pixels or not
Buying a monitor for your Mac can be either infuriatingly complicated or the easiest thing in the world, money notwithstanding. Many of the concerns Mac buyers had were fixed when Apple announced the Studio Display in early 2022 — but that isn't the end of the story.
All the games coming to Nintendo Switch in July 2022!
If you're in the market for new Nintendo Switch games, here are the ones being released in July. Highlights include Xenoblade Chronicles 3, LIVE A LIVE, and Time on Frog Island.