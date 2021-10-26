When it comes to retro games, Nintendo is known for being set on replicating a 1:1 experience compared to how things were when older games originally launched. If anything, it strives for authenticity, which is why the company is so calculated about which retro games they re-release onto newer hardware.

The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack launched to little fanfare after releasing at night, whenever their online maintenance quietly finished. After purchasing the service and booting up those sweet retro games, some subscribers found glaring issues.

For one, controls were mapped in the same way that the original controllers were — for the Nintendo 64 emulator, the C buttons and AB face buttons are right next to each other. Of course, the Nintendo 64 controller and Joy-Con/Pro Controller are nothing alike, so those accustomed to more modern controls may find themselves opening the Suspend Menu and referring to the User Guide to remind themselves of where the buttons all are.

To access the Nintendo 64 C buttons, players must hold down ZR and press one of the ABXY face buttons on their Nintendo Switch controller. Needless to say, some players found it very convoluted. There is also no way to remap the controls to your liking — for example, if you wanted to move the C buttons to the Directional Pad on the left Joy-Con, you're out of luck.