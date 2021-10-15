During the Nov. 2021 Animal Crossing Direct presentation, Nintendo revealed the pricing strategy for the Nintendo Switch Online Expansion Pack. Players will be able to snag a one-year subscription to this expanded service for $50. Meanwhile, a family membership that can be shared between up to eight users is available for $80.

In addition to the basic Nintendo Switch Online service, this also includes the previously announced library of Nintendo 64 and Sega Genesis games. It also includes a new paid DLC pack for Animal Crossing: New Horizons called Happy Home Paradise. This DLC pack is otherwise $25, so if you're interested in it, you'll save a lot by grabbing it through the online membership instead.

If you don't want to pay the full $50 by yourself for a year's member, the best option will be to find a few other people who can pitch in on the family membership as well. Since it can be split between up to eight users, if you find seven other people, you'll only need to pay $10 for a year, which is far easier on your wallet.