What you need to know
- Nintendo Switch Online is a paid subscription service that offers access to online multiplayer features, as well as NES and SNES games.
- Nintendo announced that three new games are now available on the base Nintendo Switch Online subscription service.
- These games include Dig Dug II and Mappy Land on the NES, and Earthworm Jim 2 on the SNES.
Nintendo Switch Online has been the subject of criticism lately, given that the influx of retro games from the NES, SNES, and N64 catalogues is slowing down as time goes. With no new game catalogues on the horizon, the retro games aspect of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription services continues to decline in popularity.
However, Nintendo has announced that more has come to the service, as outlined in this tweet on their official profile:
Dig Dug II and Mappy Land are now available on the Nintendo Entertainment System app, available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online. Additionally, Earthworm Jim 2 is available for the likewise exclusive Super Nintendo Entertainment System app.
For anyone who is nostalgic for these titles, this may be worth a look. Unfortunately, there's no telling when more games will come to the service. In order to access these games, make sure to update the NES and SNES apps to the latest version.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
