Nintendo Switch Online has been the subject of criticism lately, given that the influx of retro games from the NES, SNES, and N64 catalogues is slowing down as time goes. With no new game catalogues on the horizon, the retro games aspect of the Nintendo Switch Online subscription services continues to decline in popularity.

However, Nintendo has announced that more has come to the service, as outlined in this tweet on their official profile:

Three classic #SuperNES and #NES titles are now live for #NintendoSwitchOnline members!



☑️ DIG DUG II

☑️ MAPPY-LAND

☑️ Earthworm Jim 2 pic.twitter.com/qawCo7bWLm — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) March 31, 2022

Dig Dug II and Mappy Land are now available on the Nintendo Entertainment System app, available exclusively to Nintendo Switch Online. Additionally, Earthworm Jim 2 is available for the likewise exclusive Super Nintendo Entertainment System app.

For anyone who is nostalgic for these titles, this may be worth a look. Unfortunately, there's no telling when more games will come to the service. In order to access these games, make sure to update the NES and SNES apps to the latest version.