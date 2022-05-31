What you need to know
- The Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack offers a medley of Nintendo 64 games, such as Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards.
- Upon its release, players reported a game-breaking bug that caused Kirby to be stunned indefinitely.
- The newest 2.3.1 update is said to fix the issue.
Kirby's first foray into the third dimension, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards made its way to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in May. However, players soon found a game-breaking bug — in certain underwater levels, Kirby can fall into an infinite stun loop if he takes damage. You can see an example of this happening below:
The only way to progress after this happens is to quit the game and restart, causing players to potentially lose a lot of progress. This bug wasn't found in the original release of the game in 2000, so players were understandably frustrated. Nintendo did acknowledge it in a tweet on May 27, however, and promised to deliver a fix.
And deliver they did — it is now possible to update the Nintendo 64 application under the Nintendo Switch Online umbrella to version 2.3.1. This swiftly rolled out update fixes the issue, so that players no longer have to play underwater levels on hard mode.
