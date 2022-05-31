Kirby's first foray into the third dimension, Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards made its way to the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack in May. However, players soon found a game-breaking bug — in certain underwater levels, Kirby can fall into an infinite stun loop if he takes damage. You can see an example of this happening below:

In Kirby 64 on Switch there is a glitch where if you get hit underwater, you might completely freeze and be immobile. However in this case.. I was pushed to safety.



(My attempt to combine my Twitch world with Web3) x) used to full-time stream. reference: https://t.co/1cSpEG5mPT pic.twitter.com/BC55f9fV68 — Chaz • Techie Club 👩‍💻 (@ChazEevee) May 21, 2022

The only way to progress after this happens is to quit the game and restart, causing players to potentially lose a lot of progress. This bug wasn't found in the original release of the game in 2000, so players were understandably frustrated. Nintendo did acknowledge it in a tweet on May 27, however, and promised to deliver a fix.

A bug has been found in #Kirby 64: The Crystal Shards for Nintendo 64 - Nintendo Switch Online that can prevent players from progressing under a certain condition. A patch will be released early next week to fix this. We apologize for the inconvenience. — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) May 27, 2022

And deliver they did — it is now possible to update the Nintendo 64 application under the Nintendo Switch Online umbrella to version 2.3.1. This swiftly rolled out update fixes the issue, so that players no longer have to play underwater levels on hard mode.