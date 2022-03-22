What you need to know
- The Nintendo Switch has been criticised for omitting customization features present on the Nintendo 3DS and Wii U.
- Nintendo recently announced that players can now sort their games into "Groups" by a self-determined theme.
- Players can create up to 200 groups, with up to 100 titles per group.
Despite the Nintendo Switch being one of the best-selling consoles, fans have not let up on their criticisms of Nintendo. Players were disappointed to see that themes and folders that made the Nintendo 3DS so beloved were not present upon the launch of the Switch. Only a black or white theme are available at the time of this writing, and players previously had to sift through a long list of games to find the one they were looking for.
Nintendo did decide to give their consumer base some of what they want, as explained in a recent tweet.
Players can now sort their games into Folder— uhh, Groups, choosing how to sort them into each folder and giving them a name. Players can create up to 200 groups, with up to 100 titles per group. Users must update their console's software to version 14.0.0 before being able to use the Groups function. By going to the "All Software" list at the far right of the HOME menu, users can press the L button to view and create new groups.
Whether themes will come to the system is yet unknown, but we'll be sure to update you when that happens.
