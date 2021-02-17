No More Heroes 3 HeroSource: Nintendo

What you need to know

  • No More Heroes 3 releases on the Nintendo Switch on Aug 27.
  • Travis must take on odd jobs to pay for a chance to take on some intergalactic threat.
  • Customize your skills using of Travis' newest weapon, the Death Glove.

The world's greatest assassin, Travis Touchdown, takes on the newest threat to the earth. Hack and slash your way way through aliens while picking up odd jobs to fund your boss battles.

Check out the trailer here:

This story is developing...

