- There will not be a new Nintendo Switch in 2020.
- That's according to a Nintendo presentation given to investors on January 30.
- This is a sad day.
That's right folks, there will not be a new Nintendo Switch in 2020.
According to a presentation Nintendo gave to its investors yesterday, as reported by Eurogamer:
Regarding Nintendo Switch, we believe that it is important to continue to communicate the appeal of both Nintendo Switch systems and expand the installed base. Please note that we have no plans to launch a new Nintendo Switch model during 2020.
Instead, Nintendo plans to focus on its already released products, in particular, the Nintendo Switch Lite.
The report notes that given the collision of both the PS5 and the Xbox Series X at the end of this year, this isn't really that surprising.
It had previously been rumored that Nintendo was working on a hardware release for later this year, perhaps coming in Q3 or Q4. Leaks had previously suggested that the rumored "Switch Pro" would come with a Volta-based chip, eliminating the possibility of 4K graphics or beefed-up performance. Now, however, it's confirmed that we aren't getting a new Switch at all.
Nintendo did, however, announce that it's releasing Animal Crossing: New Horizons on March 20. To accompany the release, it's also created a new special edition console inspired by the game.
A #NintendoSwitch system inspired by #AnimalCrossing: New Horizons is on the way! With unique Joy-Con controllers, a custom design on the back, and a special Nintendo Switch dock, it’s the perfect way to start your island life. Available 3/13 for $299.99.https://t.co/MC5dJ11F3U pic.twitter.com/VigTPi4NDB— Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 31, 2020
The new Animal Crossings inspired console will also get a special dock and carry case, as well as unique Joy-Con controllers.
No new Switch, so this will have to do...
