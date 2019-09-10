With Apple unveiling its new iPhone lineup, it's probably a good time to start checking out some cases for it. Nomad has answered the call with its new Rugged Cases that will protect the glass-laden iPhones.

Nomad is best known making some impressively rugged products. The new cases continue that legacy with a sturdy TPU bumper that covers the entirety of the iPhone frame. These cases are built to withstand drops up to six feet.

The cases will be available in three trims: Rugged, Folio and Tri Folio for all three new iPhones. The Rugged Case is a traditional case with a slim profile; the Folio Case adds a leather folio that stores three card slots plus a pocket for cash; and the Tri Folio Case comes with four card slots and two cash slots.

Each is available in black and brown Horween leather finishes and will retail for $49.95, $69.95 and $79.95 respectively.

This year, however, Nomad is adding a new case called the Active Leather Rugged Case. It offers the same benefits as the standard rugged cases but is meant for a more rugged existence with its TPU Bumper and Heinen Leather that is waterproof. Nomad says it has tested the case under tough circumstances (running marathons, surf trips, etc.) and it's held up nicely. It is available for $44.95 in two colors: black and mocha brown.

All four new cases are now available for every iPhone 11 model through Nomad's site.