A number of Google's services, including Gmail and Nest, have gone down

What you need to know
- A number of Google's services have gone down.
- It is currently unclear what has caused the interruption in service.
- It is also unclear when Google will restore access to services.
As reported by a number of users on Twitter and server monitoring websites like DownDetector, it appears that a number of Google's services are currently down for users.
One user on Twitter has reported that they are unable to access both Gmail or the Google Play Store.
"Google stuff is down. Gmail, Play Store. Yikes."
Another user has reported their Google Nest services are not working either. This includes services such as Google Home and even being able to record with their Nest camera.
"Nest services are down right now as well. Camera recording, Google home, etc"
It is currently unclear what has caused the interruption to Google's services, or when the company will be able to restore access for its customers.
Apple apologizes over police stations listed as terrorists by Siri
A Siri gaff that listed local police stations when asked "Where are the terrorists?" has been fixed, and Apple has apologized over the issue.
Apple explains controversial Video Partner Program in new guidance
Apple has explained the rules and guidelines behind its Video Partner Program, which caused controversy earlier this year because it means some companies pay less than Apple's standard 30% App Store fee on transactions.
Your iPhone can look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing with these icons
What you need to know People everywhere are creating gorgeous, customized Home screens. A market for stunning icons has popped up, too. These icons make your iPhone look like a NookPhone from Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Only real fans' iPhones look like NookPhones. There's been a big explosion in the number of people customizing their iPhone Home screens of late thanks to...
Get your hands on these adorable Animal Crossing amiibo
Animal Crossing: New Horizons works with amiibo. Here's a list of all of them, including where to buy them.