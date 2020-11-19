While Thanksgiving is still a week away, most retailers have started their Black Friday sales early. We've seen tons of early Black Friday discounts on gaming PCs and accessories throughout November already, but now the true Black Friday deals are beginning. If you're on the hunt for a new gaming chair or desk this month, the EWin Black Friday sale is one you can't miss with savings of up to 25% off your purchase through the end of November!

This Black Friday, EWin is offering 20% off your purchase of $199 or more when you use promo code BF20 during checkout. You can save 25% by spending $249 or more and using code BF25 at checkout. These codes can be used on all EWin gaming chairs, including the stellar EWin Flash XL Series Computer Gaming Chair which was named as one of Windows Central's best gaming chairs in 2020, as well as on Ewin gaming desks.

Game On EWin Flash XL Series Ergonomic Computer Gaming Office Chair Through November 30, EWin is offering up to 25% off select purchases for Black Friday! That includes the Flash XL Series Computer Chair which is a stellar choice for gaming or business use — especially at over $150 off its regular price. $352.00 $509.00 $157 off See at EWin With coupon: BF25

Finding the best gaming chair of them all with as many options there are on the market is pretty tough, which is why Windows Central decided to make things easy with a guide to the best gaming chairs in 2020. In the guide, the Flash XL was named the best heavy-duty gaming chair in part thanks to its maximum weight limit of 500 pounds that beats much of the competition. It's a wide chair as well with 4D armrests and high-density memory foam for added comfort.

Windows Central also reviewed the chair just over a month ago, where it scored four out of five stars for its various points of adjustability, durable design, and ultimately just how comfortable it is.

Prepare for the biggest shopping holiday of the year by visiting our guide to Black Friday 2020 to learn more about this year's sale and discover more great Black Friday deals you can buy right now.