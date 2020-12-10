If you're an athlete, chances are high that you've met a massage gun before. Massage guns are relatively new to the fitness scene. The first massage gun was invented in 2008. Since then, they've rapidly gained in popularity and are widely available and used by many. Some of the many benefits of massage gun therapy include sports performance, injury prevention and recovery, rehabilitation, sore and stiff muscle relief, increasing blood and lymphatic flow, activating the nervous system, breaking up scar tissue, and enhancing range of motion. I tried the Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun and boy is it a heavy hitter. It is one of the most powerful massage guns I've ever used. It can deliver up to 15 millimeters of amplitude, which is deeper than your average massage gun. I'd recommend the Opove M3 Pro Max to athletes or anyone looking for an extra powerful punch. Opove is offering iMore's readers an 8% discount if you use the code Nicolette8 at check out. VPN Deals: Lifetime license for $16, monthly plans at $1 & more

Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun review: What I like

The Opove M3 Pro Max gun plus carrying case is slick and gets serious points for style. The Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun features a super sleek, all-black design and comes in an equally slick black carrying case that keeps each individual piece perfectly organized and protected. I love how light it is. It's much lighter than other massage guns I've used of a similar size and weighs just over two pounds. It's super powerful. Whereas most massage guns of this size deliver up to 11 millimeters of amplitude, the M3 Pro Max delivers up to 15 millimeters of amplitude. When we're talking about penetrating into muscle, that's a lot! If you're an athlete or someone that loves an extra powerful touch, this is the massage gun for you. Kiss those deep knots you haven't been able to reach goodbye with this powerful piece of equipment.

The Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun features two different modes, manual and auto mode. Manual mode allows you to adjust the speed manually. There are four different speed settings and they're all incredibly powerful. I prefer level one, and levels two through four should only be used by advanced professionals or individuals familiar with the equipment and its capabilities. Auto mode features four different settings. Setting one is wake-up mode, setting two is massage mode, setting three is sport mode, and setting four is max mode. The settings increase in intensity as you count up, so start at setting one and work your way up slowly. I use as massage gun every day and max mode is still way too intense for me.

The Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun comes with five interchangeable massage heads to target different parts of the body. The round ball massage head is great for large muscle groups and overall massage therapy. The round rubber head provides some cushioned protection and is great for massaging the neck, bony areas, and more sensitive individuals in general. The U-shaped massage head is perfect for the neck, spine, and Achilles. And the flat head is for bulk muscle groups, while the bullet head is for deep trigger point therapy. I recommend only using the bullet head on level one unless you're an experienced user. It comes with an instuctional trigger point therapy guide. This gun comes with a handy trigger point therapy for myofascial release guide. Myofascial release is an alternative medicine therapy that's useful for treating skeletal muscle immobility and pain by relaxing contracted muscles, improving blood, oxygen, and lymphatic circulation, and stimulating the stretch reflex in muscles. This guide outlines specific trigger points covering the entire body and gives instructions on how long to apply and sustain pressure with your massage gun for myofascial release. This is a helpful guide to have and a great bonus inclusion with this set. Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun review: What I don't like

The Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun is very pricey. It has a much higher price point than other models of a similar size I'm familiar with, but it also has the highest amplitude of 15 millimeters. You're paying extra for power with this heavy hitting piece of equipment. I think this gun is priced a little higher than if should be for what it is. It's also pretty loud compared to other brands I've tried. It gets especially loud when you're using it on the higher speed settings — I wish it was quieter. Using it would wake up a sleeping baby and the sound it makes on those higher settings is not relaxing at all. It's not something I would use in a meditative therapy session. The battery life is pretty short in comparison to other massage guns as well, as you only get up to four hours on a single charge. The competition

The TaoTronics Massage Gun is similar in size and weight as the Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun. However, it features ultra-long work time of up to 10 hours of continuous use versus Opove's four hours. The TaoTronics massage gun is also less expensive and comes with six interchangeable massage heads versus Opove's five. The Opove is more powerful and delivers up to 15 millimeters of amplitude versus the TaoTronic's 12 millimeters. If you're looking for power, the Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun is the way to go.

The Rooftree R20 Massage Gun is also a similar size and weight. It comes with three interchangeable massage heads versus Opove's five. What sets the Rooftree R20 apart is its real metal massage heads. These feel great on the skin, enhance performance and percussion, and are more durable than massage heads made of plastic (like Opove's). The Rooftree massage gun features a work time of up to eight hours, which is twice the time of the Opove, however it only delivers 10 millimeters of amplitude versus Opove's 15 millimeters. Again, if you're looking for the more powerful massage gun, Opove is the way to go. To sum up the competition, the TaoTronics Massage Gun offers the longest work time, comes at the lowest price point, and comes with six interchangeable massage heads making it the best value overall. The Rooftree R20 only comes with three massage heads, but they're real metal heads. The metal massage heads are designed for direct skin contact, feel wonderful, and provide better performance and percussion. The Opove M3 Pro Max is the top contender when it comes to power and amplitude, but it's also the most expensive and has the shortest battery life. If you prefer a stronger touch and want the heavy hitter, the Opove M3 Pro Max massage gun is your best bet. Opove M3 Pro Max Massage Gun review: Should you buy