Last year, Apple upped the game with its MacBook Pro lineup. Gone forever are Intel-based models, which two new models have replaced with either Apple M1 Pro or Apple M1 Max silicon. For photographers, we recommend the largest of the two, the 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021). And yet, there are other possibilities worth considering, including those mentioned below. They're all on our list of the best MacBooks overall of the year.

For the professional photographer, there's nothing better than the second-generation 16-inch MacBook Pro (2021), which was significantly improved over the first version, which launched in 2019 and is now discontinued. Like the all-new 14-inch MacBook Pro (mentioned below), this model offers either an M1 Pro or M1 Max SoC with up to 64GB of unified memory and 8TB of SSD storage. That's a lot of storage for your photos and videos. In addition, you can get up to a 10-core CPU and 32-core GPU. But there's much more. The latest 16-inch MacBook Pro comes with a Liquid Retina XDR display (3456 by 2234 pixels) with ProMotion technology for adaptive refresh rates up to 120Hz. It's also packed with up to 21 hours of battery life between charges and comes with an all-new 1080p FaceTime HD camera with an advanced image signal processor and computational video. The 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook models (2021), some of the best MacBooks available, also see the return of MagSafe, HDMI port, and an SDXC card slot, besides its three Thunderbolt 4 (USB-C) ports. If you're looking for any negatives, understand this is the heaviest MacBook Pro in many years (4.7 pounds). It's also costly, even at the base level. Pros: Latest and greatest

M1 Pro or M1 Max, you decide

16GB to 64GB of unified memory

512GB to 8TB of storage

A Liquid Retina XDR display Cons: Most expensive model

Heavy (4.7 lbs)

Best for mobility: 14-inch MacBook Pro (2021)

This is the laptop for you if you want everything on the 16-inch MacBook Pro, but with a smaller display. It offers the same internals as the larger model for a little less. For those looking for a MacBook Pro and on a budget, you might want to consider the 13-inch model instead. It's a year older and offers a slightly smaller display. And yet, it still comes with Apple silicon. It's also the final MacBook Pro to provide a Touch Bar. Pros: Portable

Touch Bar

Liquid Retina XDR display

Same great features as the 16-inch model Cons: Still expensive

Best Pro budget: 13-inch MacBook Pro with M1

The 13-inch MacBook Pro (M1, 2020), alongside the MacBook Air (M1, 2020) (see below), were the first two MacBooks to switch to Apple silicon in 2020. This model features an 8-core M1 chip, which means there are four cores for performance and the rest for power efficiency. With it, you get a 2560x1600 resolution Retina display, up to 16GB of RAM, and 2TB of storage. The only significant difference between the 13-inch MacBook Pro and MacBook Air is that the Pro has a Touch Bar with Touch ID, and battery life is around 20 hours (versus 18 hours with the Air). So, if you don't necessarily care for the Touch Bar or think that two hours of battery life makes that much difference, you can save some money and get a MacBook Air with M1 instead. Keep in mind that the Pro also has fans to prevent overheating (the Air is fanless), which is helpful if you plan to do resource-intensive work. Note: Apple's likely to replace or retire the 13-inch MacBook Pro before the end of 2022. This means you should be able to find great discounts on this model right now. (It also means you might want to reconsider buying this product). Pros: Has Apple M1 SoC

Touch Bar with Touch ID

20-hour battery life

Retina display

Scissor-switch keyboard Cons: Not much different from MacBook Air with M1

Maxes out at 16GB RAM

Only has two Thunderbolt/USB 4 ports

Best for student photographers: MacBook Air (M1, 2020)