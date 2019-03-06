Just in time for the movie's release this Friday, Otterbox has released a new line of Captain Marvel phone cases. These Symmetry Series cases are available for iPhone 7 and up, and prices start at $44.95. You'll get free shipping with your order, and as of press time, you can also bundle your new case with an Alpha Glass Screen Protector to save 10%.

Symmetry Series cases feature a slim profile and a one-piece design. You'll have easy access to your phone's buttons, including the mute switch, and the beveled edge of the case provides some protection in the front too. Textured grips along the sides of the case add to the security. The case is also thin enough to support wireless charging.

Want to see the movie before you commit to a themed case? Our pals at TechnoBuffalo gave it 4 out of 5 stars in their Captain Marvel review.

See at OtterBox

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.