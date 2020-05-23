Memorial Day weekend is here, and along with it are a number of great Memorial Day sales all over the internet, from home appliances and patio furniture to TVs and tablets, and it's also a great time to save on smart home products like eero's mesh wi-fi routers.
The eero 3-pack was listed as the best mesh Wi-Fi router of 2020 in Android Central's guide from last month, and right now you can grab yourself a set for just $199 when you use promo code HOME20 during checkout at eero's website. That saves you $50 off its usual cost, however if you're only looking to buy a single eero, you can bring its cost down to $79 using the same code.
20% Off... or more
eero Memorial Day sale
All of eero's products are on sale this Memorial Day weekend through May 29 — even eero Secure plans which bring advanced security features to your eero mesh networking system. You'll save 30% on eero Secure's subscription price with code Holiday30.
Prices Vary
Those aren't the only discounts you'll find at eero over the next few days, as eero Pro Wi-Fi systems are now 20% off and you don't even need to use a code to score the discount. The eero Pro offers faster speeds and covers up to 1,750 sq. ft., and with the current discount you'll save $40 off the regular price. Meanwhile, the eero Beacon lets you expand your network's wireless coverage by up to 1,500 sq. ft. and is now $30 off. These products are available in kits bundled together at a discount as well.
While eero's robust app makes it simple to adjust settings and set parental controls, to get the most out of what an eero mesh networking system can do for your home, you'll also want to sign up for an eero Secure subscription. eero Secure brings advanced security features to the eero mesh networking system for as low as just $2.99 per month. Today however, eero is taking 30% off the subscription price when you enter promo code Holiday30 during checkout. This offer is good for both Secure and Secure+ plans.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Apple TV+ shows pick up 17 Daytime Emmy nominations
Four of Apple TV+'s kid-friendly shows have been nominated for a total of 17 Daytime Emmy awards.
Microsoft sent Scott Forstall a dead fish after he rejected a job offer
Scott Forstall has revealed a bizarre story about how he interviewed with Steve Jobs at NeXT, and how Microsoft sent him a fish after he turned down a job offer from the company.
Rumor: Apple planning 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass
Jon Prosser has suggested that Apple is planning some sort of 'Steve Jobs Heritage Edition' of Apple Glass, a rumor that has stirred much debate on Twitter.
Which bedside stands are the best to use with your Nintendo Switch?
So, you need a Nintendo Switch stand near your bedside? No worries. We have you covered with these great options.