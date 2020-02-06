Just a month before it was set to release on Nintendo Switch, Private Division has delayed The Outer Worlds. According to the publisher, this delay is attributed to the coronavirus. Developer Virtuos, based in Singapore, is handling the port of the game to Nintendo's system. This delay also means that it will be shipping on a physical cartridge at retail.

We’re delaying @OuterWorlds on Nintendo Switch due to the coronavirus impacting the Virtuos team working on the port, to provide them enough time to finish development. We’ll now be releasing the physical version on cartridge. Once we have a new launch date, we’ll let you know! — Private Division (@PrivateDivision) February 6, 2020

Private Division clarified in another tweet that everyone at Virtuos is okay, but the office has remained closed during this time. It is working with the team to provide an updated development timeline and will share more information about its new release date shortly. Everyone's health and safety right now is the most important thing.

Jez Corden, our Senior Xbox Editor, wrote in his review of the game that "The Outer Worlds is a tremendous RPG that feels like the culmination of Obsidian's efforts with similar franchises over the years. As a fan of classic Bioware and Bethesda RPGs, The Outer Worlds not only scratches the itch, but exceeds the legacy of the titles it draws inspiration from in some ways."

