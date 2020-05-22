Best answer: It's unclear whether Paper Mario: The Origami King will feature partners like with the original Paper Mario or Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door. However, the game description on Nintendo's site indicates partners may be a possibility in the newest franchise entry on the Nintendo Switch.

Grab your partner

Nintendo recently announced the release of the newest Paper Mario franchise entry, Paper Mario: The Origami King, and fans are begging for more information. This long-beloved series has been a roller coaster ride, since the games have experienced so many changes, only keeping the paper-inspired style over the years. One feature that players have been hoping would make a return is the partner system from the first two games: Paper Mario and Paper Mario: The Thousand-Year Door.

The beloved partner system paired Mario with a rag-tag group of unique characters, such as Bombette, Kooper, Goombella, and Vivian (depending on which game you're playing). These partners featured special abilities that helped Mario solve puzzles on the overworld map, like breaking through a cracked wall or hiding from passing enemies.

They also assisted in battle with distinctive attacks for each partner. For instance, Goombella from Thousand-Year Door could "Tattle" on enemies and reveal their stats and weaknesses, while Kooper from Paper Mario could attack multiple enemies at once. Each partner proved their worth during the adventure, and it was fun to switch up the battle experience by swapping characters.

Unfortunately, to the devastation many fans, the partner system was changed and eventually done away with in favor of different helpers. These "new" partners would act more like a sidekick, throwing out wise-cracks and granting Mario new abilities. Olivia seems to fit this mold in The Origami King, but that doesn't necessarily mean that partners aren't a possibility.

Reading between the lines