- Now that macOS Catalina is out, people are trying out Sidecar for the first time and they love it.
- Sidecar lets users turn the iPad into an extra monitor for a Mac.
- People have taken to social media to praise how easy the feature is to use and how convinient it is.
This week Apple released macOS Catalina along with all the new features it offers. The most intriguing one of them all is Sidecar, which turns the iPad into an extra monitor for your Mac.
We've outlined guides on how to use the feature, but now we're taking a look at user reaction. The feature promised to be a revolutionary tool for your Mac and iPad, so has it been that so far? The answer is a resounding yes.
Here's some of the early reaction to Sidecar.
With Catalina’s #sidecar, I think I now have too many displays that I can handle 😀 #macOSCatalina pic.twitter.com/K18Jb7phfV— Tawfique Hasan (@TawfiqueHasan) October 8, 2019
Alright @Apple, I'll give you this one #Sidecar is pretty slick— Kevin (@ITJeepGeek) October 8, 2019
#sidecar action pic.twitter.com/PjAhoeIUG9— Eldridge (@iamEldridge) October 8, 2019
you finally did it! Thanks @Apple #BetterLateThanNever #Sidecar pic.twitter.com/BQTNaFcUhG— Oscar David Torres (@Melomanodtc) October 8, 2019
#sidecar is officially amazing! Get yourself an iPad and start animating!!!— Adam Hill (@designsbyadam) October 8, 2019
SOFTWARE SUCCESSFULLY UPDATED TO #CATALINA #macOS 10.15 PICTURED BELOW USING iPAD WITH #SIDECAR pic.twitter.com/6lT5o1dm84— 👑 G I L L I A N 👑 (@Gillian2Point0) October 8, 2019
Stole my wife’s iPad Pro to use #SideCar on #Catalina .. no more having to worry about HDMI cable when travelling... Productivity in a coffee bar— Akin (@stntz) October 8, 2019
Looking through user reaction on Twitter confirms the feature is a hit with Mac and iPad users. It has transformed a spare iPad into a monitor, something that wasn't previously possible, and in the process introduced a truly useful tool.
Not all feedback is positive though, as some users lament that Sidecar is not available for all Macs and iPads. Even so, the response to Sidecar seems to be overwhelmingly positive.
Been looking forward to upgrade to #Catalina only to find out #Sidecar not available to my Macbook pro. Very disappointed. @AppleSupport @Apple— LianL. (@LLianutrition) October 8, 2019
If you have used Sidecar on macOS Catalina, let us know what you think in the comments down below. Has it been useful or has it been disappointing?
