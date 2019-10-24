Analyst Jun Zhang of Rosenblatt Securities has predicted that Apple will cuts its iPhone 11 Pro Max production by 2 million units due to weaker sales.

According to AppleInsider the report suggests that Zhang believes that sales of both the iPhone 11 Pro and Pro Max are down 15% compared to the XS and XS Max. He also believes that the iPhone 11 has sold more than 12 million units since its September launch, 15% more than the XR did last year.

Zhang also lowballed predictions over production of the "iPhone SE 2", The report notes: