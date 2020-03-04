When was the last time you cleaned the surface of your iPhone? How about the rest of its body? If you're like most users, you probably don't remember. Without regular cleanings, there's something disgusting happening on your handset that's naked to the human eye. Germs, many of them dangerous, are growing on your iPhone 24/7. With the new PhoneSoap Pro, you can remove those germs in just five minutes using UV-C light. Featuring a larger bay and quicker cleaning time than previous PhoneSoap models, the PhoneSoap Pro is perhaps the company's best product to date. It's also colorful, as you'll see below.

A worthwhile step up PhoneSoap Pro Price: $120 Bottom line: The electronics sanitizer works with smartphones big and small and kills most germs in just five minutes. The Good Quick cleaning time

On/off button

Six color choices The Bad Pricier than other solutions

$120 at Amazon



A real need What is the PhoneSoap Pro? We use our iPhones everywhere we go. As they get carried around each day, the devices come into contact with various surfaces, such as desks, tables at Starbucks, and (yuck) public bathroom sinks. Along the way, they pick up germs and become a cesspool for bacteria. (Sorry about that lunch.) Get ready to live stream UFC 248 with an ESPN+ subscription According to a University of Arizona study, an office desk, where many iPhones reside over 40 hours per week, has hundreds of times more bacteria per square inch than an office toilet seat. At the same time, the London School of Hygiene & Tropical Medicine found fecal matter present on one out of every six smartphones. In its research, PhoneSoap found that a smartphone has 18x more bacteria than a public restroom. It notes, "Your phone breeds more bacteria, too. Your phone's battery keeps it warm, and when it's stored in warm, dark places like your pocket or purse, the bacteria multiply."

The PhoneSoap Pro To kill these germs, PhoneSoap uses UV-C light in all of its products, a type of light that uses a short-wave, ultraviolet light that can break apart virus DNA. UV-C can also neutralize those ever-pesky superbugs that have developed a resistance to antibiotics. The PhoneSoap Pro uses twice the bulbs as the less expensive PhoneSoap 3. More bulbs mean 99.99 percent of bacteria are killed in around five minutes. The Pro model also has a larger sanitizing bay than previous models, which makes it ideal for larger smartphones or those with hefty cases. The cleaner is also ideally suited to disinfect other accessories such as AirPods and Apple Watch. The newer model also turns on automatically whenever you open, then close the case. Alternatively, you can start the sanitization process manually by touching a button at the top. Like other PhoneSoap units, the Pro has a so-called "acoustic outlet" that lets you hear notifications and alarms while your phone is being sanitized. Built-in USB-C and USB-A plug are available to charge your devices also. About the Coronavirus According to PhoneSoap: PhoneSoap has been tested and clinically proven to kill 99.99% of Influenza type A, an enveloped virus similar to the coronavirus. PhoneSoap has also been tested to kill strong bacteria such as Staph aureus. Easy setup, long battery life PhoneSoap Pro: What I like

There's a lot to love about the PhoneSoap Pro and honestly, little not to like. As an original PhoneSoap owner, I'm most impressed with the quicker sanitization time of the newer model. Five minutes versus 10 doesn't sound like a big deal, but the time savings adds up, especially in a home where there are multiple devices. Then there's the size, of course. The interior dimensions of 7.13-by-4.38-by-0.72 inches make it suitable for most smartphones and other devices. I'm also impressed with the device's nano suction feet that allow it to attach to any surface firmly. With more stability, it's easier to open and close the tool. And then there's the color choices. The PhoneSoap Pro is available in six colors, including black, white, red, blue, purple, and green, allowing you to match your style. Fewer options PhoneSoap Pro: What I don't like

The PhoneSoap Pro's quicker cleaning time and larger bay come at a cost, which some users might rather not spend. The Pro unit is $40 more than PhoneSoap 3, and $20 more than both the PhoneSoap Go and PhoneSoap Wireless. I found the premium price worth it since I no longer have to remove the case on my iPhone 11 Pro Max before cleaning. Additionally, I appreciate being able to clean other devices, such as my AirPods Pro, keys, and other small objects with ease. You'll have to decide whether the extra cost is worth it for your home. Is the PhoneSoap Pro big enough? If you're also looking for a solution that also cleans iPads and other devices, you should consider the $200 PhoneSoap HomeSoap. Offering the same disinfecting power as the original PhoneSoap, the HomeSoap is big enough for the iPad Pro and Nintendo Switch.

Consider it, but ... PhoneSoap Pro 4.5 out of 5 PhoneSoap offers a growing lineup of germ-killing devices for owners of smart devices. The PhoneSoap Pro is the company's quickest cleaner to date and holds larger phones than similar products. Buy this product when you have more than one smartphone to clean and also want to disinfect smaller items like AirPods.